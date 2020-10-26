Second half of property tax payments due Oct. 31

Cowlitz County property taxes are due Saturday, Oct. 31, but property owners have until Monday, Nov. 2 to pay since the deadline is over the weekend.
Tax statements were mailed to property owners in February. Additional information can be found on www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/treasurer or by calling 360-577-3060.
Taxpayers are asked to make checks out to Cowlitz County Treasurer. Payments may be made:
• By mail to Cowlitz County Treasurer’s Office, 207 Fourth Ave. N., Kelso, WA 98626. Postmarked by Nov. 2.
• Online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/1874/e-checks-credit-or-debit-card-payments. Users will be charged a $1.50 fee for e-checks, a $3.95 fee for Visa debit cards, or a 2.4% transaction fee from the third party processor for Mastercard and Discover debit cards and credit cards.
• By phone at 1-844-965-0200.
• By secure drop box outside the Treasurer’s Office or drive-up drop box on Bridge Market Lane. Pay by check, cashier’s check or money order. Do not pay by cash in the drop boxes.
