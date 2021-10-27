 Skip to main content
Second half of Cowlitz County property taxes due Nov. 1
Second half of Cowlitz County property taxes due Nov. 1

Money
Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

County property owners have an extra day to pay property taxes this year thanks to a weekend due date. The second half of the 2021 property taxes are due for Cowlitz County residents on Sunday, Oct. 31, which allows payments to be collected through Monday, Nov. 1.

The county states envelopes must be postmarked by Nov. 1 to avoid interest. Property owners can pay by dropping off payments at the county administrative building's drop box or mailing payments to Cowlitz County Treasurer, 207 Fourth Ave., North, Kelso, WA 98626. People also can pay online using their bank accounts or credit or debit cards or by calling 1-844-965-0200. Some process fees may apply.

Tax amounts can be found online at www.co.cowlitz.wa.us/279/Treasurer. For details, contact the Treasurer's Office for from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, call 360-577-3060 or send an email to treasurer@co.cowlitz.wa.us.

