Second gas leak at Kalama schools causes Wednesday morning road closures

Another gas leak at the Kalama school campus Wednesday morning prompted evacuations of the elementary, middle and high schools, but nobody was injured and the leak was repaired by early afternoon, according to police.

Just after 8 a.m., Kalama law enforcement and firefighters were called to the school campus after a gas line ruptured. However, according to Kalama police, the rupture was not as serious as the one that occurred May 18.

Police chief Ralph Herrera said the leaks are related to the construction of the new middle school.

While roads were closed around the schools as the gas company made repairs, traffic was moving normally by 1:13 p.m., according to a Kalama police Facebook post.

