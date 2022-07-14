Seasonal burn ban begins Friday in Cowlitz County, region

As sunny days overtake a rainy and cool start to summer, counties in the region are limiting burning to help prevent wildfires.

Cowlitz County's seasonal burn ban begins Friday and runs through Sept. 30 but could be extended if needed. Wahkiakum and Clark counties also ban outdoor burning during the same time period. Skamania County's ban began July 1. In Oregon, Columbia County's burn ban went into effect Monday.

The bans include land clearing, residential and silvicultural burning, even those formerly permitted.

Recreational campfires are allowed in fire pits in designated campgrounds. Campfires on private land are allowed as long as they are in a metal, stone or masonry lined fire pit, are smaller than 3 feet in diameter and 2 feet in height and are at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material, according to the Cowlitz County Fire Marshal's webpage. Backyard barbecues are allowed.

Fire officials remind everyone that campfires must be watched at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old, with the ability and tools to extinguish the fire.

The National Interagency Fire Center's significant wildland fire potential outlook for July shows a below normal potential for Western Washington and the northwest corner of Oregon, but an above normal potential for much of the eastern parts of the states. The outlook for August and September is normal for western Washington and Oregon and remains above normal for the east.

The outlook predicts the risk for significant, costly wildfires and does not mean there will not be risk for smaller brush fires.

Burning regulations map Southwest Clean Air Agency has an interactive burn map where residents can check burning regulations for their address. The agency also tracks burn ban information, fire danger level, air quality on its website www.swcleanair.gov.

Washington State Department of Natural Resources places most of the state, including Southwest Washington, in moderate wildfire danger, meaning fires can start somewhat rapidly. Some areas east of the Cascades are in high fire danger, meaning fires can start readily and spread quickly, according to the department.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were no large wildfires burning in Washington or Oregon, according to the InciWeb interagency incident information system.