Searching for families to share back-to-school experience with TDN

The Daily News is looking for families with children in local elementary schools who are interested in being part of a news story series.
Education reporter Marissa Heffernan would like to follow several families through the first couple months of school as they navigate remote or hybrid learning. The series would involve several interviews over the next few months, focusing on what it's like to guide a child through the start of a new school year during COVID-19.
Interested families can reach Marissa Heffernan at marissa.heffernan@tdn.com or 360-577-2530.
