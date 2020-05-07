Scientist, protege optimistic about future of volcano forecasting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This is the 11th story in our ongoing series marking the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980. Stories appear in a collection on TDN.com as they appear in print and online.

Scientists pioneered volcano forecasting at Mount St. Helens, though they can't yet predict exactly how volcanoes will erupt or project when eruptions will occur months or years in advance.

But emerging technologies and decades of experience may some day make those possible. Volcanologists' ability to track volcanoes and foretell their future already has improved by light-years in the four decades since the big blow at St. Helens.

When scientists tracked the rumbling volcano in the two months before its May 18, 1980 eruption, they beamed lasers from the Timberline parking lot on the north flank toward mirrors placed around the volcano. By measuring how long the light beams took to return, scientists got a rough idea of how the mountain was bulging and shifting. Using this and other techniques, they successfully predicted the dome building eruptions at the mountain from 1980 to 1986.

Now, they use a swarm of GPS sensors to create a constantly-updating three-dimensional map of the volcano's movement.