Schools start community poster campaign: 'wear a mask to keep kids in class'

“In the beginning, last July .. the concern was if COVID rates were high in community, if schools opened that would fuel that transmission,” she said. “But we’ve seen after there were schools open ... (we) found that wasn’t as much of the case.”

The risk is not so much if a student or staff member goes to school with COVID, but if they’re spreading it, and Hoskins said data has shown they are not.

There have only been a handful of confirmed in-school transmission cases in local schools since most returned to some level of hybrid in October: One in Kelso, three in Castle Rock and five in Longview.

Hoskins said for her, the “take home point is control measures work,” like wearing masks, cohorting and physical distancing.

That’s also why those measures the main thrust of the poster campaign. Nerland said she was inspired by the “bravery and willingness of Rosie and other women to do what they had never done before in support of the greater good for all.”

“We are calling on the essence of that greatness, bravery, and willingness in hopes of helping everyone in our community understand that they, too, can do things they may not feel comfortable doing — like wearing a mask, keeping their distance, etcetera — in support of the greater good for all, which in this case is slowing the spread of COVID for everyone, and giving our kids the in-person education they need and deserve.”

