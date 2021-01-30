Schools start community poster campaign: 'wear a mask to keep kids in class'

Local school districts are banding together in a public awareness campaign with a message that by working together to reduce the spread of COVID-19, more students can go back to classrooms.
“The posters will encourage people to follow the safety protocols because by following the safety protocols we will be able to get our kids back in the schools more quickly,” Longview District Spokesman Rick Parrish said.
Longview and Kelso partnered to put together the poster campaign that uses bright colors and catchy slogans to remind the community to follow safety guidelines to reduce the community spread of COVID-19, Kelso District Spokeswoman Michele Nerland said.
For example, one poster asks people to “wear a mask to keep kids in class” and another reminds people to “stay 6 feet apart to give kids a good start.”
“Our districts are partnering on this awareness campaign because our communities are so closely tied together, and we felt the message would be stronger coming from both districts,” Nerland said.
The districts launched the campaign on Friday on social media and will have print posters in schools soon. They hope to expand it to other local districts, too, Nerland said. Woodland, Castle Rock, Kalama and Wahkiakum have already decided to join as of Friday, she said.
“I’ll provide the native files for posters for any district that would like to help spread the word that we can all do what’s best for kids: follow safety protocols to get, and keep, kids in school in-person,” Nerland said.
Then, each district can add photos of their own students and their own school colors.
The poster campaign features district students in the iconic “Rosie the Riveter” pose from World War II, which Nerland said has an empowering feel and strong parallels to today’s pandemic.
“In a challenging time of war, need and desperation in America, when so many had to make great sacrifices, women answered the call and filled vital roles. Rosie is the symbol of that ‘can do’ effort,” Nerland said. “Right now, the whole world is experiencing a pandemic — a challenging time of need and desperation.”
Parrish said the campaign “highlights kids in a strong pose” and reminds everyone to work together to return students to the best place for them: schools.
At a Jan. 26 Board of Health meeting, epidemiologist Shannon Hoskins said data is showing that schools are not as much of a transmission problem as the health department first feared. She said that’s why she supports schools reopening and why the state increased the reopening threshold from 75 cases per 100,000 to 350 cases per 100,000 and said elementary students could be in hybrid even at that high of a level.
“In the beginning, last July .. the concern was if COVID rates were high in community, if schools opened that would fuel that transmission,” she said. “But we’ve seen after there were schools open ... (we) found that wasn’t as much of the case.”
The risk is not so much if a student or staff member goes to school with COVID, but if they’re spreading it, and Hoskins said data has shown they are not.
There have only been a handful of confirmed in-school transmission cases in local schools since most returned to some level of hybrid in October: One in Kelso, three in Castle Rock and five in Longview.
Hoskins said for her, the “take home point is control measures work,” like wearing masks, cohorting and physical distancing.
That’s also why those measures the main thrust of the poster campaign. Nerland said she was inspired by the “bravery and willingness of Rosie and other women to do what they had never done before in support of the greater good for all.”
“We are calling on the essence of that greatness, bravery, and willingness in hopes of helping everyone in our community understand that they, too, can do things they may not feel comfortable doing — like wearing a mask, keeping their distance, etcetera — in support of the greater good for all, which in this case is slowing the spread of COVID for everyone, and giving our kids the in-person education they need and deserve.”