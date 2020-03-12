Schools see need for more counseling, but state fails to fund services

When she entered the Kelso School District 15 years ago, Rebecca Viscuso said people doubted the need for an elementary school counselor.
But today, she and other counselors are handling more students with anxiety, emotional outbursts and suicidal thoughts. They say it’s in part because of bullying and social media dependence, though there are other, home-life factors at work, too.
“When you’re not in the school system, seeing the behaviors that we’re seeing, you would have no idea as to what we are actually doing,” Viscuso said. “It’s definitely not just playing with Play-Doh and toys with the kids.”
School counselors say they have become a safety net for students needing mental health or behavioral support, yet legislative attempts to ease the burden failed over the last two years.
Statistics bare out Viscuso’s concerns. For example, the number of Washington youth between 12 and 17 years old with a recent major depressive episode increased from 8.9% to 12.7% in the last 15 years, according to a 2019 report from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. That’s slightly higher than the national average.
In his eight years at St. Helens Elementary, Longview counselor Joel Thomas says he’s seen more students with anxiety, anger and depression.
“A lot of kids also come in with a lack of basic social-emotional skills,” Thomas said.
Ken Davis, who runs Kelso High School’s new outpatient substance use disorder program, said social media has caused both adults and children to forget how to communicate.
“Our anger, all our emotions are through social media,” Davis said. “We just don’t know how to relate to each other.”
Kelso High School counselor Makaio Mobbs said he’s noticed that young children seem to find more comfort in electronics than parents and teachers.
“Back in the day a comfort for a child was a parent. ... Nowadays you see they have their tablet. That’s their comfort,” Mobbs said. “Anytime something is going on, they just get handed a tablet. Not that that’s bad parenting, but it’s how things go these days. So when they get to school, they don’t have that tablet or that comfort.”
Viscuso agreed, saying that she sees screen dependency starts at home and makes it more difficult for students to pay attention in the school environment.
“You’re talking about three-year-olds that have tablets. That access to that has already happened before they enter the school system,” Viscuso said.
Erin Schuhmacher has spent 10 years as a counselor at all grade levels, most recently at Catlin Elementary. She said Snapchat, which allows users to send a photo or message that deletes after a few seconds, is the bane of her work.
“They use that to bully each other and then take it down and there’s no tracking it,” she said. “There’s all sort of stuff that goes down on that and then it blows up and you get the bad snowball days (of upset students).”
Mobbs said he thinks of high school in terms of “pre-Instagram versus post-Instagram.” He said students live on the Internet now, and parents have little control over what children watch.
You have free articles remaining.
“Nowadays there are millions of different influencers kids could reach out to or follow, whether it’s TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook,” Mobbs said. “There’s so much, and it can be toxic or not. Being able to have control over that as a parent is impossible.”
In Longview, each elementary has at least one counselor. Middle schools have two and the high schools have three. Discovery High School has one.
Don Iverson, Kelso director of student services, said the state budget allocates 10.68 counselors for Kelso, but the district employs 11.5 and one full-time, grant-funded counselor. He said the district hopes to hire 2.5 more elementary counselors.
Mobbs, who counsels special and alternative education students, said he and the other four counselors at KHS all have secondary focuses, such as homeless students.
“When I tell people I’m a counselor, a lot of (the questions are) what do you do? Do you really need five counselors at the high school?” said Mobbs. “Yes. We could even use more, probably.”
Beyond providing counseling and crisis management, Viscuso said she and her fellow counselors often wear a social worker hat, connecting parents with resources and attending weekly behavior and academic meetings.
“Our jobs are to remove barriers to education so students can attend class and focus on the learning aspect,” Viscuso said.
In the last year, two bills to increase or protect counseling time failed in the Legislature. SB 6480 would have mandated comprehensive counseling programs in every school and barred counselors from assignment to non-counseling duties, such as recess supervision. SB 5315 would have phased in higher staffing ratios.
While Viscuso said she and other counselors hope similar bills pass some day, Davis said they’re already seeing some change.
Most counselors are not trained to provide long-term mental health therapy, for example. So for several years Longview and Kelso schools have used grants to provide it through agencies such as CORE health and Columbia Wellness.
“Before this it was hit and miss,” said Jill Diehl, Longview executive director of student services. “We could refer kids to outside services and give parents information, but it was hard to bridge (the divide).”
Mount Solo Middle School counselor Jill Whitright said she hasn’t noticed an increase in need in her 21 years in the district. However, she said the stigma around seeking help has decreased, and the school’s collaboration with parents and outside resources has improved.
“Students benefit most when the adults and services being provided for them are coordinated,” Whitright said. “If a student with anxiety is learning strategies with private agencies, if we’re aware of that, we can reinforce it in school.”
Ideally, Thomas said, he’d like to see more counselors in all schools. The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250 students to one counselor, but the state funding model recommends one for every 236 high school students, one for 387 middle school students and one for 812 elementary students. Kelso and Longview schools use local levy dollars to pay for more. Even with extra supports, Thomas said the nature of the job can be overwhelming.
“You’re always playing catch up. ... Even with more counselors, you’d never really get ahead of the need,” he said.
Legislators need to understand how central counselors are to education, Viscuso said.
“I understand there’s a limit to the amount of funding you have and this enormous educational system. But at a certain point we’re going to have to do this.”