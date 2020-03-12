Schools see need for more counseling, but state fails to fund services

“They use that to bully each other and then take it down and there’s no tracking it,” she said. “There’s all sort of stuff that goes down on that and then it blows up and you get the bad snowball days (of upset students).”

Mobbs said he thinks of high school in terms of “pre-Instagram versus post-Instagram.” He said students live on the Internet now, and parents have little control over what children watch.

“Nowadays there are millions of different influencers kids could reach out to or follow, whether it’s TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook,” Mobbs said. “There’s so much, and it can be toxic or not. Being able to have control over that as a parent is impossible.”

In Longview, each elementary has at least one counselor. Middle schools have two and the high schools have three. Discovery High School has one.

Don Iverson, Kelso director of student services, said the state budget allocates 10.68 counselors for Kelso, but the district employs 11.5 and one full-time, grant-funded counselor. He said the district hopes to hire 2.5 more elementary counselors.

Mobbs, who counsels special and alternative education students, said he and the other four counselors at KHS all have secondary focuses, such as homeless students.