Schools not affected by new rules, but are preparing for potential change

“If rates remain high we will recommend that further groups of students return to remote learning over time,” it added.

Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene paused the return of Castle Rock middle and high schoolers, who were supposed to start Nov. 9 and Nov. 16, respectively. He said looking at the rising case rate, “it was the right thing to do” to keep everyone safe.

He said Monday that as the district has only had one elementary student test positive for COVID-19 after nearly a month in school, he hopes that Castle Rock could get a department of health wavier to keep K-5 students in school even if the county remains in “high” for three weeks. If not, then fourth and fifth graders would have to return to distance learning, as they were the most recently added group.

“It’s worthwhile to keep it going,” Greene said, pointing to low transmission rates in schools and the benefit of having students learn in-person. He said the largest in-person class in Castle Rock only has 13 students in it, and most classes have far fewer students, making social distancing easier. Students have also been consistent with mask-wearing, he said.

Greene said like most area superintendents, he is waiting for more information to see the true effect of the new orders on schools and school sports.

“I hope they keep it how it is,” with elementary students allowed to stay in hybrid, Greene said.

