Schools being proactive to prevent possible spread of the coronavirus

In the Woodland School District, school cafeterias have shut down the salad bars. Students are no longer putting unopened snacks on “share tables.” And janitorial staff have stepped up cleaning efforts of hard surfaces, buses and computer keyboards.

The district is also going to a card-based system rather than a keypad system for buying lunches at elementary schools to reduce student contact with shared items.

Welcome to school in the age of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

Woodland seems to be the most aggressive among local public school systems in preventing the spread of the disease, which has appeared all over the world and is causing social disruption, even though there were no cases reported in Cowlitz County as of Thursday.

But other schools are taking steps and preparing, encouraging more hand-washing and making plans for “distance learning” if it becomes necessary.

One of those is St. Rose Catholic School in Longview, where teachers and staff are focusing on prevention for now, Principal Catherine Strader said. However, the Archdiocese of Seattle, which manages all Catholic schools in Western Washington, has directed them to create plans for students to learn from home.