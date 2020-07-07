School resource center helps families endure COVID hardships

“I cannot believe how many different individuals and organizations within the Longview-Kelso area just step up to help when there’s a need,” Nieman said. “It’s such a generous community.”

Hanson said the hours she spent unloading food, packing boxes and passing them out were heartwarming. Not only did she get to see students she missed, she said, but she saw how generous the community is.

“What I really found endearing was the families, if they didn’t need something, they would say, ‘Oh we don’t need milk this week, give it to someone else.’ They were paying it forward,” Hanson said.

The center is not school-funded, Nieman said, but it is staffed mostly by school employees. Community support is an important piece of the puzzle, she said, because she’s seen in other districts how such centers are typically the first things to get cut when the budget gets tight.

“It will make sure we’re poised for when tough budget times comes because, quite frankly, that’s when the center needs to be able to step forward and fill some gaps,” she said.

Looking toward to future, Nieman said she’d like to add a crisis mental health specialist to the center “to get the conversation started and get the connected into the community.”