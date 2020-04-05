School replacement levy ballots going out next week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Ballots for the school replacement levies will go out on April 10, and it’s make-or-break for the Kalama and Woodland school districts.

Both districts’ replacement levy proposals failed in the February election. This time around, both districts are asking voters to approve levies with a property tax rate identical to those now in place and which expire at the end of the year. Both are abandoning the rate increases that voters denied.

If the levies do not pass this election, both districts will be forced to make drastic cuts, according to educators in both districts.

Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or returned to one of the ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day. Voters who don’t receive a ballot by April 17 should contact the Elections Office to get a replacement.

Kalama is asking voters to approve a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect about $2.3 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022 and $2.7 million in 2023. The owner of a $250,000 home in Kalama would pay $375 per year.