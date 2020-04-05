School replacement levy ballots going out next week

Ballots for the school replacement levies will go out on April 10, and it’s make-or-break for the Kalama and Woodland school districts.
Both districts’ replacement levy proposals failed in the February election. This time around, both districts are asking voters to approve levies with a property tax rate identical to those now in place and which expire at the end of the year. Both are abandoning the rate increases that voters denied.
If the levies do not pass this election, both districts will be forced to make drastic cuts, according to educators in both districts.
Ballots must be postmarked by April 28 or returned to one of the ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. that day. Voters who don’t receive a ballot by April 17 should contact the Elections Office to get a replacement.
Kalama is asking voters to approve a rate of $1.50 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect about $2.3 million in 2021, $2.5 million in 2022 and $2.7 million in 2023. The owner of a $250,000 home in Kalama would pay $375 per year.
Woodland is asking voters to approve a rate of $2.37 per $1,000 of property value. The measure is for three years and would collect $5.4 million in 2021, $5.8 million in 2022 and $6.1 million in 2023. (Woodland’s current three-year levy was temporarily reduced to $1.50 per $1,000 under a legislative cap that later was increased $2.50.)
The owner of a $250,000 home in Woodland would pay $592.50 per year under the levy.
The maintenance and operations levies pay for programs and staff positions, as well as mandates that the state government does not fully fund.
In Kalama, the levy finances about 24% of the school’s budget. Without it, the district would completely cut all athletics, field trips, advanced placement courses, robotics and other activities, according to its website. It would reduce or cut art, drama, music, alternative learning, shop class, student support and counseling services and other classes.
In addition, 19 staff positions would be cut, including eight teachers and positions in food services, custodial and maintenance, according to district documents.
If Woodland fails to pass the levy, the district would need to cut or reduce arts, music, athletics, clubs, the career center at the high school, summer school, student support programs, specialized and advance placement classes, special education programs and the Family Community Resource Center.
Staff positions would also likely be cut, the website says, including custodians, maintenance and grounds staff, elementary counselors and social workers, paraprofessionals, transportation staff, student behavior support staff and school secretaries.
Class sizes would increase at both districts, the websites say, and districts would not be able to purchase current textbooks, supplies or technology.
Completed ballots can be mailed, dropped off at the Cowlitz County Elections Office at 207 North Fourth Ave. in Kelso or put in ballot drop boxes. In Kalama, the drop box is art 514 North First St. near the post office. In Woodland, the box is at 336 Davidson Ave. in the city parking lot at Davidson and Second Street.
