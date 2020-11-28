School meal pick-up still available for all area children

Even as schools roll back in-person services due to COVID-19 case increases, school meals for children will still be available for those who want them.
Longview School District will continue passing out free meals to children 0-18, with some changes over winter break, as the U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the free summer meal program for the rest of the school year.
Children do not have to attend the school district to get meals.
Meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 11:45 a.m. to noon at Archie Anderson Park and Baker’s Corner Convenience Store; from noon to 12:30 p.m. at Northlake Elementary, St Helens Elementary, Mint Valley Elementary, Monticello Middle School, Columbia Heights Elementary, Kessler Elementary and Olympic Elementary; and from 12:15 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Community House on Broadway and Youth and Family Link.
However, meals will not be available over the district’s winter break, which is Dec. 19 though Jan. 3. Extra meals will be available for pick up on Dec. 18.
Normal meal distribution will resume after Jan. 4, the district said.
“To accommodate working families, students do not need to be present to pick up meals. Parents, families member and guardians can pick up meals for students who are home attending to schoolwork,” a district press release said.
Support Local Journalism
Those picking up food are asked to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing. For more information call the district nutrition office at 360-575-7172.
In Kelso, the school district is expanding meal distribution by adding three daily delivery routes and one weekly meal bag pickup location at Huntington Middle School.
The new routes will start Dec. 1, while the weekly meal bag pickup location will begin Dec. 9.
The existing delivery meal times will change to accommodate the new additions, the district said. (See breakout box for full times).
Weekly boxes can be picked up from 3:45 p.m. through 5 p.m. Mondays at the Kelso High School back parking lot and from 7:30 a.m. though 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Huntington Middle School front parking lot.
The entrees of weekly box meals are typically frozen so they can be cooked at home in either the microwave or oven, the district said. Weekly boxes should be pre-ordered the week prior to picking them up at: bit.ly/ksd-weekly-meal or by calling 360-501-1807.
Kelso has been giving out an average of 2,800 meals a week, a district press release said. It offers daily meal pickups, with a lunch and breakfast in the bag, or weekly pickups with five breakfasts and five lunches in the box.
“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the weather gets colder and wetter, picking up a week’s worth of meals at once may be favorable to picking meals up daily,” district press release said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.