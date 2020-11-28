School meal pick-up still available for all area children

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Those picking up food are asked to wear a face covering and practice physical distancing. For more information call the district nutrition office at 360-575-7172.

In Kelso, the school district is expanding meal distribution by adding three daily delivery routes and one weekly meal bag pickup location at Huntington Middle School.

The new routes will start Dec. 1, while the weekly meal bag pickup location will begin Dec. 9.

The existing delivery meal times will change to accommodate the new additions, the district said. (See breakout box for full times).

Weekly boxes can be picked up from 3:45 p.m. through 5 p.m. Mondays at the Kelso High School back parking lot and from 7:30 a.m. though 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Huntington Middle School front parking lot.

The entrees of weekly box meals are typically frozen so they can be cooked at home in either the microwave or oven, the district said. Weekly boxes should be pre-ordered the week prior to picking them up at: bit.ly/ksd-weekly-meal or by calling 360-501-1807.

Kelso has been giving out an average of 2,800 meals a week, a district press release said. It offers daily meal pickups, with a lunch and breakfast in the bag, or weekly pickups with five breakfasts and five lunches in the box.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to rise and the weather gets colder and wetter, picking up a week’s worth of meals at once may be favorable to picking meals up daily,” district press release said.

