School lunch distribution to change Sept. 8

And after the first week or so, Traynor said he plans to run a report to see which kids go to which stops and create bar codes to assign to student names for each site. That way, when a student comes to get a lunch, the staff member can simply scan the barcode.

“For the elementary kids, it’s been a long time since we’ve used pin numbers ... so it might take them a little bit (to remember),” he said, which will make the bar codes helpful.

The grab-and-go lunches also present different challenges, Traynor said, because “from a food safety standpoint, we’re sending it out still cold so they can eat it at home,”

“Some of the things we would serve in the school year don’t lend themselves to heat it up in microwave or oven," Traynor said, meaning meals will be simpler and easier to heat.

Still, he said he’s worried about the restrictive changes because “families still have the same needs.”