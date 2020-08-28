School lunch distribution to change Sept. 8

Even though school will start the same way it ended in the spring, this fall meals will be served differently.
Not all students will receive free lunches this fall, because the federal government did not extend a waiver that allowed free meals over the original school closure. However, parents will be allowed to pick up meals using only their children’s names without them being present, a change from the summer, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.
Washington Superintendent of Public Schools Chris Reykdal said in a press release last week saying he was “disappointed by this decision” to not provide free meals for all children.
“Now more than ever, vulnerable families and students need healthy, nutritious meals. We will continue to pursue an individual Washington state waiver, and I implore Congress to include authorization and funding for this essential program,” he said.
Locally, districts are finalizing the logistics of how to deliver meals to students while charging them the required amount. Normal school lunch distribution starts Sept. 8, but summer lunch programs will extend through Labor Day.
Kelso Chief Financial and Operations Officer Scott Westlund said in a district Q&A Tuesday that Kelso students will be asked to share their lunch PIN when they pick up lunches so meals can be charged at the proper rate. There will be two dozen pick up sites throughout the community, and also several sites at schools.
Westlund said meals will be available for pickup at all elementary schools and the high school back parking lot from 11:50 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. For families who can’t come to get a meal every day, he said they could come to the high school back parking lot between 4:45 p.m. and 5:45 p.m. Mondays to pick up a weeks’ worth of meals.
There also are two dozen pick up sites in the community, including the Country Run apartments and Columbia Heights Assembly Church. See the attached breakout box for a full list.
Kelso students can get a meal from whichever school they want, regardless of which school they attend, Westlund said. And when schools do move to a hybrid model, lunch drop-offs will continue for students who remain in remote learning.
Westlund said the district is still collecting applications for the federal free and reduced price lunch program.
“If your income level has changed since last year, we encourage you to get that paperwork submitted,” he said.
And Longview School District will be adapting its normal lunch PIN system, Nutrition Services Manager Rick Traynor said. While students usually enter their PIN into a Chromebook-based system, staff members will enter it for them. He said there will be several mobile sites in addition to school sites.
And after the first week or so, Traynor said he plans to run a report to see which kids go to which stops and create bar codes to assign to student names for each site. That way, when a student comes to get a lunch, the staff member can simply scan the barcode.
“For the elementary kids, it’s been a long time since we’ve used pin numbers ... so it might take them a little bit (to remember),” he said, which will make the bar codes helpful.
The grab-and-go lunches also present different challenges, Traynor said, because “from a food safety standpoint, we’re sending it out still cold so they can eat it at home,”
“Some of the things we would serve in the school year don’t lend themselves to heat it up in microwave or oven," Traynor said, meaning meals will be simpler and easier to heat.
Still, he said he’s worried about the restrictive changes because “families still have the same needs.”
The Woodland school district is collecting information from parents about meal service, according to the district website. And it will send applications for the federal free and reduced price meal program to all families. For those students who do need to pay for meals, deposits can be made online or at any school office and parents or students will need to provide the student’s lunch PIN or name to pick up the meal.
And in Castle Rock, Superintendent Ryan Greene said the district was planning to use an app to meet the challenge of getting meals to students in need.
“In the spring, we would make a random amount of food, like 200 lunch bags, and hope it was enough. Now the goal is to be pretty spot on with the app system,” he said.
The app would allow families to pre-order food and selected which site they wanted to pick it up at. Greene said while the district is still finalizing community drop-off locations, they will likely be similar to over the spring. But he hopes to keep a bus at each location for the full hour-plus lunchtime, instead of just for a few minutes.
And the district is also moving to a swipe-card system instead of a PIN pad. Greene said all students will get lanyards with ID cards that can be swiped to get meals or check out library books.
“The CDC says, 'Don’t have touch points,' so we’re switching from a PIN pad lunch code to swipe system, which is touchless,” Greene said.
He said while many of the logistics behind the swipe system and app are still being worked out, the chance to upgrade old school systems is a silver lining.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.