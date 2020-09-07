School, health officials remind parents immunizations still needed

The Longview School District has reached out to families without proper vaccination information and is working with them to get up to date, said Rick Parrish, district spokesman. The district is also reminding parents about vaccination requirements through social media posts and information on preparing for in-person learning, he said.

Parrish said he’s not concerned the district will see a higher number of students out of compliance because of the pandemic, and the district goes through an informational period each year. Last year, more than 90% of Longview students were vaccinated and the rest had proper exemptions last year, he said.

Approximately 94% of Longview K-12 students had complete vaccinations in the 2018-2019 school year, according to state Department of Health data. Numbers for the 2019-2020 school year were not available.

Kelso School District also had about 94% complete vaccinations, according to the department. In Cowlitz County, 92.8% of K-12 students had complete vaccinations and 4.6% had exemptions, according to the department. Statewide, nearly 89% of K-12 students had complete vaccinations, with 4.8% exempt.

Parents can submit exemptions for medical, religious or personal/philosophical reasons. In 2019, the Legislature passed a law removing the option for parents to submit a personal or philosophical exemption for the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine after an outbreak of measles cases earlier in the year. Parents can still select a personal or philosophical exemption for other vaccines, but not for the MMR vaccine.

