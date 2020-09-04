School free summer meal program will continue through end of year

All local children can continue to get free meals after the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday reversed its previous stance.
The Agriculture Department had blocked an extension of a coronavirus-related waiver extension that allowed schools to serve all children breakfast and lunch for free through the end of the calendar year, or until funding runs out.
Local school officials said the waiver is “great news” for the communities and students.
Before the waiver extension, school districts were developing systems to record student lunch PINs in order to charge each child the correct amount. Several districts were meeting the new challenge with technology. In Castle Rock, the district was developing an app for parents to pre-order meals, and in Longview staff were adapting the Chromebooks they typically use at lunch to be mobile.
Districts can now return to the system they used over the summer: Simply giving any child who wants one a meal, whether or not the child is enrolled in the district.
Kelso Chief Financial Officer Scott Westlund said the district will most likely keep the current summer schedule of meal locations and times through December. (See the June 18 TDN story “Kelso school summer meal program to start July 1, EBT help also available“ for a full list, or visit the district website.)
Longview district spokesman Rick Parrish said another change the USDA made that’s particularly helpful is allowing parents to pick up meals without the children being present.
“It’s making sure to accommodate families who have kids at home learning,” Parrish said. “Say I’m at home and I’ve got my three kids, two high school kids and a middle school kid, and I’m watching my friend’s three kids. I can leave one of the high school kids in charge while I run down and get meals for them all.”
That makes it easier for the district to reach kids who might not otherwise get a meal, he added. The pickup locations will be the same as over the summer. (See the June 8 TDN story “Longview schools will start summer meals June 21“ for a full list, or visit the district website.)
However, he asked that students still fill out and return the free and reduced price lunch application forms to the district, to make the transition back to the normal meal program easier when it comes.
“We encourage families to plan and prepare for when the program ends,” he said.
The form can be downloaded on the district website. In addition, Parrish said the percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced price meals is used as a metric for some school funding. If fewer students turn in forms showing they qualify, the district might lose more federal funding.
Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said the district will stop using its application system.
“The reason that we were using that system was to track the lunches to charge the parent if they needed to pay for meals,” he said. “Now we are able to offer food for anyone, we will have six drop-off spots that parents can go to pick up both breakfast and lunch free for anyone 0-18 years old.”
Those locations will be available on the district website.
In a Monday press release, Superintendent of schools Chris Reykdal said he planned “to continue our advocacy efforts to get the USDA and Congress to fully fund this program through the entire 2020–21 school year.”
“This pandemic requires our education system to be flexible and innovative in order to respond to student needs. I’m grateful to the advocates across the state who pushed for these waiver extensions with us,” he said in the press release.
He added that the waiver will allow schools to “continue providing healthy, nutritious meals at no cost to all students who need them,” like in the spring when more than 28 million meals were distributed statewide.
And Washington Education Association President Larry Delaney said in a press release that the extension will provide “critical supports for students” and will help students focus on school.
“WEA applauds this effort to ensure that all students get the meals they need in this time of distance learning,” he said in a prepared statement.
