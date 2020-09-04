School free summer meal program will continue through end of year

Longview district spokesman Rick Parrish said another change the USDA made that’s particularly helpful is allowing parents to pick up meals without the children being present.

“It’s making sure to accommodate families who have kids at home learning,” Parrish said. “Say I’m at home and I’ve got my three kids, two high school kids and a middle school kid, and I’m watching my friend’s three kids. I can leave one of the high school kids in charge while I run down and get meals for them all.”

That makes it easier for the district to reach kids who might not otherwise get a meal, he added. The pickup locations will be the same as over the summer. (See the June 8 TDN story “Longview schools will start summer meals June 21“ for a full list, or visit the district website.)

However, he asked that students still fill out and return the free and reduced price lunch application forms to the district, to make the transition back to the normal meal program easier when it comes.

“We encourage families to plan and prepare for when the program ends,” he said.