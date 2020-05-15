School closures offer special ed families struggles and silver linings

“A lot of students do use communication devices and they’re not often sent home for everyone to use and see, so that has posed a whole new challenge,” Brogan said. “Parents are now the IT department as well as teachers and occupational therapists and physical therapists.”

Huntington Middle School special education teacher Kay Andersen said some parents are fretting about being the reason their student is held back, especially if students refuse to do homework. Andersen said she reassures parents that isn’t the case.

“There’s a lot of coping struggles anyway with our special education families so I think it just makes it harder for them,” Andersen said. “Middle school kids in the best of times don’t want to do stuff.”

Forough points to another worry: Widening the learning gap been general education students and special education students if students can’t access distance learning without specialized support.

“We know that students have been backsliding across the board and when they do return to school ... the learning gap in skill deficiency is going to be wider,” she said. “They’ll be less successful in participating in general curriculum.”

Carman said Rem has certainly lost some hard-won skills, such as staying on topic.