Scholarship drive honoring Kelso graduate to be held during games in January

People who attend upcoming Kelso varsity basketball games can also help raise money for a scholarship honoring a Kelso High School graduate who died of cancer in 2019.

Kelso High School’s Fourth Annual Teal Out for Team Jules will be held 7 p.m. Friday during the girls' varsity basketball game and Jan. 20 during the boys' varsity basketball game.

Donations for the Julia Hiatt Memorial Scholarship are raised through the Kelso High School Pep Club by passing a pot to collect money at halftimes and selling "Julia's Gratitude" merchandise like hoodies and T-shirts online. Game attendees are encouraged to wear teal.

Organizers say Hiatt had an enormous impact on the school and its culture, and the scholarship is awarded to a Kelso student who, like Hiatt, made Kelso High a better place for their peers through kindness.

People can also donate through Feb. 11 at the Kelso High School ASB office, or anytime through the Kelso Public Schools Foundation or at wa-kelso-lite.intouchreceipting.com/JuliaHiattMemorialScholarship.