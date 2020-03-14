Saturday's update of coronavirus cancellations, service disruptions

Some local organizations have announced service disruptions or event and meeting cancellations or postponements because of concerns regarding the coronavirus.
Many are citing Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency proclamation, which prohibits gatherings of more than 250 people in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties, where the bulk of the state’s COVID-19 cases have occurred.
The order applies to gatherings for social, spiritual and recreational activities. These include but are not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based, or sporting events, parades, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities, according to the governor’s office.
The order does not apply to Cowlitz County. As of Friday morning, Cowlitz County still did not have a confirmed case of the disease.
Events and meetings canceled or postponed:
- Twilight in Kalama, Sunday.
- Clatskanie Arts Commission bluegrass concert, Sunday.
- The Ladies of the Lake Quilt Guild meeting, Monday.
- Humanities Washington Speakers Bureau presentation by Mayumi Tsutakawa at the Longview Public Library, Monday.
- Kelso City Council meeting, 6 p.m. Tuesday.
- ESD 112 Regional High School Art Show reception, Wednesday.
- Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
- Salty Talk presentation by Robert Michael Pyle, March 19.
- R.A. Long (athletic) Hall of Fame ceremony, Friday March 20. Those scheduled for induction this year will be carried over to the ceremony next year.
- Castle Rock High School Class of 1966 reunion, 3 p.m. March 20.
- Safe Kids Lower Columbia car seat clinic, March 21.
- Emergency Support Shelter Annual Fundraising Breakfast, March 25. Tentatively plan to reschedule for the end of May.
- Dino Doozer Masquerade Ball, March 28.
- Three Rivers Christian School has cancelled its annual mission trips planned for the last week of March.
- Kiwanis of Kelso Longview “Got Talent?” fundraiser, April 26.
- Longview/Kelso Area Parkinson’s Disease Support Group March meeting.
- Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hunter education classes, field days, clinics, outdoor skills workshops, angler education training, Family Fishing events and other volunteer-led activities until at least April 13. Participants will receive refunds for any paid classes or workshops. Registration for future classes postponed until further notice.
Services changed or disrupted:
- Cowlitz PUD will close its public lobby effective Monday. The utility will maintain regular staffing and hours for customer service available at the drive-through window, by phone or online.
- The City of Rainier will restrict public access. The city asks residents to pay utility bills online, by mail or in the drop box outside of City Hall. Payment due dates for this billing cycle have been extended to May 1.
- Department of Corrections suspended visitations at all correctional facilities in the state. The Cowlitz County Jail also suspended on-site visitation. The county department is working on an agreement with the inmate phone service provider so each inmate can make two free calls a week and one free video call each week for the next 30 days. The department also suspended all volunteer visits and educational classes.
- Lower Columbia CAP changed its monthly food distribution to a drive-by model. Agency staff and volunteers on Tuesday will be posted behind the Help Warehouse (1526 Commerce Ave., Longview) and direct participants where to collect their food.
- Friends of Skamokawa River Life Interpretive Center closed Friday until further notice.
This story will be updated if other cancellations or service disruptions are announced.