Saturday motorcycle accident kills rider
A Redmond, Ore., man died Saturday afternoon as a result of motorcycle accident east of Cougar, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office. 

Sheriff's deputies and North County EMS personnel responded at about 1 p.m. and found Michael E.K. Holman dead at the scene on U.S. Forest Road 90.

According to witness statements and evidence at the scene, Holman, 30, was eastbound on his 2004 Suzuki GSX 750 and failed to handle a curve. He hit a guardrail, dislodged two posts and went over an embankment, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies determined that speed contributed to the accident, the release says. 

