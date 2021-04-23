Saturday is drug take-back day in Cowlitz County

Saturday is the drug and vape product take-back day in Cowlitz County.
People can safely dispose of unused or expired medications and vaping products in a prescription drug take-back event hosted by local law enforcement agencies and the Longview-based nonprofit EPIC Coalition. All medications collected will be incinerated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a press release from the EPIC Coalition.
Prescriptions, over-the-counter medications as well as vape pens and other e-cigarette devices without batteries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot at 2939 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; and in the Rite Aid parking lot at 230 Kelso Drive, Kelso.
Organizers ask that people who are turning in multiple mediations place them in a clear, plastic bag. No sharps or syringes will be accepted. Both sites will follow public health guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.