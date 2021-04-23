Saturday is drug take-back day in Cowlitz County

Saturday is the drug and vape product take-back day in Cowlitz County.

People can safely dispose of unused or expired medications and vaping products in a prescription drug take-back event hosted by local law enforcement agencies and the Longview-based nonprofit EPIC Coalition. All medications collected will be incinerated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, according to a press release from the EPIC Coalition.

Prescriptions, over-the-counter medications as well as vape pens and other e-cigarette devices without batteries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Walgreens parking lot at 2939 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; and in the Rite Aid parking lot at 230 Kelso Drive, Kelso.

Organizers ask that people who are turning in multiple mediations place them in a clear, plastic bag. No sharps or syringes will be accepted. Both sites will follow public health guidelines, including social distancing and mask wearing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.