Saturday events include Harvest Classic in Longview, Castle Rock Harvest Festival and new pumpkin patch in Silver Lake

Saturday is the first day of October, and several local organizations are getting a head start on fall.

The long-running, annual Harvest Classic 5K and 10K walk or run returns Saturday. The race — which began in 1979 and is organized by the Longview Early Edition Rotary Club — starts at the Life Works building at 906 New York St., and goes through downtown Longview and Lake Sacajawea, according to organizers. The 10K starts at 8:30 a.m., the 5K at 8:40 a.m., and a 1/4-mile pee wee fun run for kids 9 and under starts at 9:45 a.m.

Participants can register online at www.rotaryharvestclassic.org through Friday for $28 plus a service fee or $35 plus a service fee on the day of the race. A limited number of T-shirts will be available to purchase on race day as well, according to organizers.

Castle Rock Harvest Festival

The Castle Rock High School FFA is hosting its 10th annual Harvest Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Castle Rock School Garden, which is south of the Castle Rock High School entrance near the North County Recreation Complex. The event is scheduled to include a you-pick pumpkin event while supplies last.

Neil Williamson, with the organization, said the school’s PTO will offer hot cider and cookies and FFA members will hosts kids’ games at the free event. He said every year the students who plant the winter squash and pumpkins at the school’s garden grow them to give away to the community during fall.

Other food they grow goes to places like the local food bank or senior center.

He said some years the garden produces around 400 pumpkins and the FFA has leftovers, but this year the crop was low and they had to buy pumpkins to giveaway for the second time in a decade.

“Being a farmer, we have our ups and downs,” he said.

Pumpkin patches open

Richelle Gall, who owns a Kelso insurance company, is opening a new pumpkin patch on Saturday on about 10 acres in Silver Lake with her husband and business partner, she said.

The Silverlake Pumpkin Patch is located at 601 George Taylor Road. She said the patch will include a petting zoo with goats, a station to paint pumpkins and hayrides. On Saturday, they will also offer face painting. Admission to the patch is free, while other activities will likely have a small charge, she said, like hayrides are $3.

Gall said they are opening the patch as a “missing piece” in the community so people looking for a fall outing can have one nearby. The space will also be used as a wedding venue, she added, but all of the services are not available yet.

The Patch in Woodland is also opening Saturday for the season and hosting a “fall fest” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the farm located at 612 Whalen Rd, according to its Facebook page. Woodland’s Baylee Rose Boutique is co-hosting the event, which is slated to include local craft vendors, food trucks, coffee carts, according to organizers, as well as the typical pumpkin patch and corn maze.