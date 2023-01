Patrick Bryson, of Vancouver, said it took 42 hours to carve Big Foot out of a 12-foot stump at 147 View Point Drive in Longview.

Bryson, who also works with clay and paint, said he started chainsaw carving in 2020 and was commissioned to create the Longview piece.

With the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce's sQuatch Fest scheduled this weekend, Bryson said he is "starting to get the vibe" that "this is just a sasquatch kind of town."