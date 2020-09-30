Same data, different decision: Local schools start hybrid at varying times

Wiitala said that even if dates need to change, parents need “something on the calendar.”

“Parents and staff need to at least have something in their planning sequence,” he said.

Board members Jennifer Leach and CJ Nickerson voted against it, saying they were not comfortable with the move to bring older students back so soon, especially with slow testing turnaround time and other schools like Woodland already seeing positive cases.

“My concern is this board when we vote, we vote to send students back and to send our employees back into buildings. It’s a very serious thing,” Nickerson said. “It’s more serious than learning and I’m a lifelong educator. We’re dealing with something here that even science doesn’t have all the answers to.”

Zorn said he had provided the board with the safety precautions and plans for the district and had “a myriad of discussion on this over the last many months.”

“I’m afraid what we’re going to get into is a whole bunch of what-ifs you can what-if this from here until forever,” Zorn said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces and variables we’re trying to control for. I do want to remind the board and community that the state of Washington has been very cautious.”