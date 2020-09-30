Same data, different decision: Local schools start hybrid at varying times

Local schools districts had remained largely aligned in their reopening plans over the summer, but as cases spike and ebb this fall some districts have forged ahead with hybrid models while others have taken a wait-and-see approach.
For Longview, it’s wait and see.
In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the Longview School Board narrowly approved a plan that will return PreK-2 students to classrooms Oct. 19, depending on the number of cases in the county over the next two weeks.
For Kelso, it’s forge ahead.
Kelso K-2 students started returning to the classroom Monday, though the return to school date for older grades were delayed from Oct. 5 to Oct. 19 at the district’s Monday board meeting. High school seniors at risk of not graduating will still be able to come in for extra help starting Oct. 5.
In Kalama, K-2 students will return Oct. 12. Castle Rock and Woodland districts paused their hybrid timelines and have not yet announced new dates.
Some parents at Longview’s board meeting asked the board why nearby Kelso was taking different approaches while looking at the same case data.
“Kelso has gone the direction they’ve gone based on their administration and their board of directors and we haven’t taken the same path,” board President Phil Jurmu said.
Longview superintendent Dan Zorn said all the districts were focused on “providing a quality education.”
And Kelso Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said before the board meeting the district “will continue to work closely with the Department of Health to see what the metrics look like.”
Tack said the district and health department look at hospitalizations, the positivity rate and the case rate to determine if it’s safe to have students in person. Even though the caseload has risen to the high risk level, she said K-2 learning will continue as planned.
“Those are three really important metrics, as well as making sure our system is really strong within our schools to make it safe for staff and students,” Tack said. “That’s what we look at and problem-solve.”
The county reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total to 690. As of Friday, 526 cases were considered recovered. Two virus patients were hospitalized outside the county and between Sept. 8 and Sept. 14, 3.6% of Cowlitz County COVID-19 tests came back positive. The state recommends caution at 5%.
Kelso approved its return-to-school date on Sept. 14, before cases in the county started trending upward and before the health department released new guidance asking schools to wait before returning to in-person to see if cases would continue to rise.
Longview officials delayed a vote on a reopening timeline from Sept 21 to Sept. 28 based on that guidance.
Cowlitz County health officials on Sept. 22 recommended that school districts wait at least one week before restarting in-person classes but did not mandate that schools pause their move into hybrid learning models.
Under state health guidelines, districts can have some in-person learning as long as there are fewer than 75 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in the county over a two-week span, and can move to fully in-person learning for younger grades once the county drops below 25 cases per 100,000 people.
The Sept. 8 report Kelso based its vote on had Cowlitz County at 36 cases per 100,000 people.
However, a Sept. 21 report showed that the caseload moved to 81 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people level.
Longview’s adjusted plan has grades 3-5 back Oct. 26 and middle and high schoolers back Nov. 9. Zorn said postponing the first return two weeks from the original date “provides us the necessary time between the spike and cases and the reopening to ensure that spike does not reoccur.”
Board members Phil Jurmu, Don Wiitala and Barb Westrick voted in favor of the plan after an hour of discussion mostly among board members and a few public comments.
Wiitala said that even if dates need to change, parents need “something on the calendar.”
“Parents and staff need to at least have something in their planning sequence,” he said.
Board members Jennifer Leach and CJ Nickerson voted against it, saying they were not comfortable with the move to bring older students back so soon, especially with slow testing turnaround time and other schools like Woodland already seeing positive cases.
“My concern is this board when we vote, we vote to send students back and to send our employees back into buildings. It’s a very serious thing,” Nickerson said. “It’s more serious than learning and I’m a lifelong educator. We’re dealing with something here that even science doesn’t have all the answers to.”
Zorn said he had provided the board with the safety precautions and plans for the district and had “a myriad of discussion on this over the last many months.”
“I’m afraid what we’re going to get into is a whole bunch of what-ifs you can what-if this from here until forever,” Zorn said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces and variables we’re trying to control for. I do want to remind the board and community that the state of Washington has been very cautious.”
Jurmu added that the district needs to “land on a reasonable risk,” and spokesperson Rick Parrish said Tuesday that the district has created strong processes to handle many different situations.
Both Leach and Nickerson said they did not want it to seem like they did not have faith in Zorn.
“(My questions) are not intended to micromanage the superintendent, but we have to live with our decisions. All of us do,” Leach said.
Nickerson added that he trusts Zorn, who is “the finest superintendent we could have at this time,” but he would have preferred to only approve hybrid learning for PreK-2.
