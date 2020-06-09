Salvation Army to 'jail' local leaders for Saturday food drive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Several community leaders will spend Saturday afternoon in an impromptu jail at the Longview Salvation Army in an effort to collect "bail" of nonperishable food donations for the nonprofit's food drive.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nonprofit will to collect items "desperately needed for its food bank and community meals in Longview," according to a news release. That includes non-perishable food items, personal hygiene items and household cleaning items that will go in grocery boxes for local families in need.

"The number of neighbors asking for food assistance has steadily increased in the past three months, and we are working to continue to meet the need," said Major Kit Wetter, director of the Salvation Army in Longview and Kelso. "We've expanded the number of food boxes we distribute every week by adding a mobile delivery every other Friday. And, our daily community lunch is now regularly serving 100 guests each day, Monday through Friday."

Donations can be dropped off at the Salvation Army (1639 10th Ave.); Cup of Jo's (312 W. Main St., Kelso); or Fred Meyer.

"Donors can simply drive up, and volunteers will be on site to accept donations," the release says.