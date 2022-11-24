Salvation Army serves up an early Thanksgiving feast in Longview.

The Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army headquarters in Longview came a day early.

Volunteers and staff for the nonprofit served a free Thanksgiving lunch to visitors on the second floor of their 10th Avenue building Wednesday. The meal included twice as many sides as the Salvation Army's normal hot lunches and drew a crowd of several dozen people.

Major Lawry Smith said the Thanksgiving meal is a popular service for Salvation Army locations nationwide. The timing has changed over the years, but Smith said they liked the Wednesday option.

"It gives our staff the opportunity to be with their family on Thanksgiving, and some of these folks eating the opportunity to be with their families," Smith said.

The local lead chef Ben Richards had been cooking six turkeys for the meal since Monday and sliced them up right before they were served to visitors. Sides for the day included stuffing, green bean casserole, sweet yams and mashed potatoes with gravy.

Richards and another Corps member worked in the kitchen, preparing trays of food and serving up plates. Two more volunteers were stationed in the main dining area to hand out slices of pie. Major Smith flowed through the room, refilling drinks and chatting with some of the regular visitors.

Derek Correa Jr. Correa, who uses a wheelchair, has been coming to the Salvation Army over the last few months to eat and meet people.

"I had some friends in high school but we didn't hang out very much," Correa said. "This is where I can go to be social so I can make new friends."

The Thanksgiving options drew some less frequent visitors as well. A family with two young girls, who said they'd never been to the Salvation Army before, ate in the special family room on the ground floor of the building. Other visitors said they came every year as a holiday tradition.

On their way into the dining area, the visitors passed by Esther Ross at a table covered with Salvation Army booklets and volunteer information. The 98-year-old Ross has been part of the Army corps since 1970, when she was living in Roseburg and saw an educational film about the Salvation Army's work.

Ross said that up until COVID-19 struck the state, she'd been the "hall monitor" for the food bank drives at the Longview headquarters. While she remains as involved as she can, Ross said the nonprofit needed new volunteers for events like the meal and the upcoming kickoff for the Red Kettle fundraiser.

"Most of the people that want to help have been helped by the Army in the past. And there are big ways they can help," Ross said.

The Red Kettle fundraiser for the Salvation Army kicks off Friday and will gather donations in nine locations near Longview through Christmas Eve.