Salvation Army revamps Hope House program

Over the past year, the Salvation Army of Longview has given its Hope House a face lift, while remodeling the housing program’s structure to better help residents become self-sufficient.
“This program works,” said Kayla Jacobson, social service director. “We bring in chronically homeless men and women looking for a fresh start, encourage them, offer spiritual guidance and give them goal-oriented programs to get them to be self-sufficient,”
The Salvation Army program, originally called “4 the Long View,” started in 2012 as transitional housing for chronically homeless people. In the past eight years, the program helped several people into permanent housing but needed to be revamped, Jacobson said.
The seven-room former hotel needed some remodeling, so last December the agency temporarily closed it and got to work, Jacobson said. Along with “a lot of cleaning,” they replaced carpet with laminate flooring, painted every room, replaced some furniture and fixed bathtubs and sinks, she said. A new exterior paint job is in the works but has been delayed because of rain.
“It’s more inviting,” Jacobson said.
The organization also replaced all the pots, pans and bedding in each room. A new grant from the Salvation Army organization allows graduating residents to take those and other basic items with them when they move out, Jacobson said.
The Salvation Army also revamped the program, altering and adding some rules for residents. Jacobson said the recovery-based program is now six months instead of a year, and residents work with a case manager to design and follow a two-week “goal voucher.”
“They have to be ready and motivated to work,” she said.
Previously the program required residents to be clean and sober, receive case management weekly and attend self help meetings. Jacobson said the program needed more structure, and now residents are also required to fill out a job log, show proof they’re attending self-help meetings three times a week and attend church and Bible study weekly.
Those recovering from substance abuse have to be 30 days clean to live at Hope House and are usually in outpatient treatment or addiction therapy, Jacobson said.
Residents should also have a goal in mind as motivation to move forward to become self-sufficient, she said.
“Once they start meeting goals and see they can do that, people become strong. They become more able to do things they didn’t think they would do before because they can see they can meet their goals,” she said.
Jacobson said she’s hoping a few people will move in within the next few weeks, but the pandemic has made it difficult to scout for applicants. She’s contacted Cowlitz County Drug Court, Love Overwhelming and some treatment facilities to get the word out, she said.
Those interested in the program can contact Jacobson at the Salvation Army to apply. Candidates will come in to talk to Jacobson and Major Kit Wetter to see if the program is the right fit. The Hope House is a housing program, not emergency shelter, and is not for everyone, she said. Applicants also have to complete a background check.
Once Hope House residents are employed, 30% of their income goes to program fees, 30% goes to a savings account for deposits and they keep the other 40%, Jacobson said. After about four months in the program, they start discussing housing. The Salvation Army will also pay first month’s rent using the grant the Longview branch received from the organization, she said.
The Salvation Army will also begin holding graduations for residents moving into permanent housing, Jacobson said.
“We’re here not just as case management, but Salvation Army as a whole is here to support them, help them and to build on their future so they can become self sufficient and living in their own place,” she said. “We’re still there for them, to be part of their life and a support system for them. It’s something we did in the past but not at level we did now.”
