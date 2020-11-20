Salvation Army revamps Hope House program

Those interested in the program can contact Jacobson at the Salvation Army to apply. Candidates will come in to talk to Jacobson and Major Kit Wetter to see if the program is the right fit. The Hope House is a housing program, not emergency shelter, and is not for everyone, she said. Applicants also have to complete a background check.

Once Hope House residents are employed, 30% of their income goes to program fees, 30% goes to a savings account for deposits and they keep the other 40%, Jacobson said. After about four months in the program, they start discussing housing. The Salvation Army will also pay first month’s rent using the grant the Longview branch received from the organization, she said.

The Salvation Army will also begin holding graduations for residents moving into permanent housing, Jacobson said.

“We’re here not just as case management, but Salvation Army as a whole is here to support them, help them and to build on their future so they can become self sufficient and living in their own place,” she said. “We’re still there for them, to be part of their life and a support system for them. It’s something we did in the past but not at level we did now.”

