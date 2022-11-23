Salvation Army kicks off red kettle fundraiser Friday

The Salvation Army of Longview is celebrating the start of its major holiday fundraisers this holiday weekend.

The nonprofit is holding a Red Kettle Kick-Off event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Fred Meyer. The celebration will include the Salvation Army's brass musicians, board members and mascot, as well as local surprise guests.

Holiday donations fund year-round programs, including homeless services, free hot meals and direct assistance to low-income individuals and families, according to a Salvation Army press release.

“The need is great for struggling families and individuals, particularly during the holiday season," said Longview Major Phil Smith in a statement. "We are counting on the kindness of our community to come on out to a red kettle and donate. It will go a long way to help make Christmas bright for many of our community’s less fortunate."

Friday through Christmas Eve, Salvation Army volunteers will ring bells near the nonprofit’s iconic red tins outside nine local locations like the Longview Fred Meyer, both Longview Walmart buildings and the three Safeway locations in Longview and Kelso.

People can also donate online at www.longviewredkettle.org. Volunteer bell ringers can sign up at volunteer.usawest.org.

Angel Trees

The following week, the Salvation Army is holding its first "Kettles and Coffee" event to highlight its holiday campaign and Christmas Angel Tree program at Keebler Coffee Roasters at 1101 Commerce Ave. in Longview.

The event on Dec. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. will include live music, gourmet coffee tasting and treats. Attendees can donate to a red kettle or bring an unwrapped new toy for a free drip coffee.

The toys will be distributed to families in need through the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program, already underway.

Families who need help with food and presents this season can apply at www.saangeltree.org. Registration will remain open until the program reaches the capacity of 300 families, said Major Lawry Smith.

Angel Trees will be up at about 30 sites around the community, including both Longview Walmarts, Fred Meyer and Applebee's. Purchased gifts of toys and clothes can be dropped off at the businesses where the tags were picked up or at the Salvation Army until Dec. 16.

Multiple local fundraisers use the tree tag format, and the Salvation Army’s tags include the organization’s name and logo.

Families will pick out gifts and receive a grocery voucher at the Salvation Army's "Toy and Joy Shop" by appointment Dec. 20 and 21.