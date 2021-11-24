 Skip to main content
Salvation Army kicks off Angel Tree program

Salvation Army tree 2016

Ken Maney looks at tags on a Salvation Army giving tree at the Three Rivers Mall in November 2016. The Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program is underway. 

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

The Longview Salvation Army's annual Angel Tree program is underway, allowing donors to choose suggested gifts from notes clipped to trees around the community. 

The organization will distribute the gifts, as well as clothes and food vouchers, to registered families through its Christmas Center. This year, the Christmas Center will be in the Salvation Army's building at 1639 10th Ave., rather than a pop-up location in the community, said Major Phil Smith. 

Angel Trees are up at about 30 sites around the community, including both Longview Walmarts and Fred Meyer. Purchased gifts can be dropped off at the businesses where the tags were picked up or at the Salvation Army. 

Multiple fundraisers use the tree tag format, and the Salvation Army's tags include the organization's name and logo.  

The Christmas Center will begin distribution by appointment Dec. 20. 

Cowlitz County residents who need help with food and presents this season can apply to the program at www.SAangeltree.org through the end of November. People can call 360-423-3990 with questions or for help registering. 

Smith said the Salvation Army hopes to reach its goal of helping 400 families through the program.   

