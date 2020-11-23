Salvation Army in need of volunteers for Red Kettle fundraiser

The Salvation Army of Longview said it “desperately” needs volunteers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.

Bell ringing will begin on Friday and continue through Christmas Eve. Volunteers can sign up for as many two-hour shifts as they want from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All bell ringers will be required to wear masks, said Cristian Da Silva, corps program assistant in an email. The Salvation Army will provide masks and hand sanitizer.

Bell ringers will be stationed at three locations, down from 13 originally planned, but the Salvation Army still needs as many volunteers as possible to make it worthwhile, Da Silva said. The Red Kettle locations are Walmart on Seventh Avenue, Walmart on Ocean Beach Highway and Fred Meyer on Ocean Beach Highway.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up at https://volunteer.usawest.org/OpportunityDetail.aspx?ID=5614.

The organization has already kicked off its “Virtual Kettle” campaign to help offset the decrease in kettle locations, Da Silva said. The online donation site is more convenient for people and is less limited in scope, he said.

Any donation made at https://give-nw.salvationarmy.org/campaign/longview-virtual-kettles/c304961 will go to the Longview location.

