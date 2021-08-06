Salvation Army brings new leaders to Longview, returns to sit-down meals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There was no mechanism to deal with people coming to eat upstairs that are showing signs of being problematic or causing trouble or bringing alcohol into the building," Smith said.

People who are coming for lunch can leave their belongings somewhere else or drop them off at the fenced-in entrance to the building, where they will be watched by a Salvation Army employee.

Smith said the corps is working to install lockers outside the building that will provide an additional layer of protection. The Salvation Army provides smaller, bagged meals to-go for the people who insist on staying with their things.

The Smiths hope their experience will bring a level of stability to the local corps. Longview's Salvation Army has gone through a change in leadership about once a year since 2015. The Smiths did not know the reasons for the past changes, but said running a Salvation Army outreach for a city can be taxing.

"We're excited to be here and provide that stability and leadership. We might stay here until we retire," Major Lawry Smith said.

The majors are hoping to provide a pay increase to Salvation Army employees starting in the next fiscal year.