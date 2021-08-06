Salvation Army brings new leaders to Longview, returns to sit-down meals

The Salvation Army in Longview began offering sit-down meals at its main location on 10th Avenue this week for the first time since the beginning of COVID-19.
Roughly 100 people come through the building on most days to eat a hot lunch or take a meal to-go.
Two new majors took charge of the local Salvation Army at the end of June. Majors Phil and Lawry Smith came to Longview with more than two decades of experience with the Salvation Army. The Smiths worked at Salvation Army locations in some of the West Coast's largest cities: San Francisco, Santa Barbara and Seattle. Before being relocated to Longview, the couple had been running the corps in Helena, Mont., since 2019.
"We've had a hand on the plow with just about every program we can run. And we want to bring that experience here," Phil Smith said.
The kitchen and dining area are on the second floor of the Salvation Army office. For the last year, the kitchen staff sent a serving station to the ground floor that served hot meals in to-go containers.
The Smiths have implemented a few policy changes to go with the return of the meal program. The biggest change is visitors are no longer allowed to bring bags or most other outside items into the building. Phil Smith said the change was made after running into trouble with some visitors in July.
"There was no mechanism to deal with people coming to eat upstairs that are showing signs of being problematic or causing trouble or bringing alcohol into the building," Smith said.
People who are coming for lunch can leave their belongings somewhere else or drop them off at the fenced-in entrance to the building, where they will be watched by a Salvation Army employee.
Smith said the corps is working to install lockers outside the building that will provide an additional layer of protection. The Salvation Army provides smaller, bagged meals to-go for the people who insist on staying with their things.
The Smiths hope their experience will bring a level of stability to the local corps. Longview's Salvation Army has gone through a change in leadership about once a year since 2015. The Smiths did not know the reasons for the past changes, but said running a Salvation Army outreach for a city can be taxing.
"We're excited to be here and provide that stability and leadership. We might stay here until we retire," Major Lawry Smith said.
The majors are hoping to provide a pay increase to Salvation Army employees starting in the next fiscal year.
The couple have begun increasing the Salvation Army's involvement in Longview. They met with city officials last month, including Mayor MaryAlice Wallis, and plan to participate in a monthly meeting to coordinate services for the homeless population. The Salvation Army provides a limited amount of transitional housing at the Hope House, but primarily serves to organize smaller housing assistance programs.