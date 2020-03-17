Sales hot but emotions cool at local gun stores

While demand is up at a few Cowlitz County gun stores in the wake of government action to slow the spread of COVID-19, customers don’t seem to be panic-buying, store owners say.
“People are pretty chill,” said Cassondra Rosales, who is a co-owner of Slapshot USA, a Longview gun store that opened in the fall. “People are pretty smart. You get some people panicking, buying ridiculous amounts of toilet paper. But as far as this kind of stuff goes, a lot of the gun people you tend to meet are already kind of preppers. ... I wouldn’t say there’s any panic, but people are definitely more aware of other people.”
Sales were down the first week of March at Slapshot, but they spiked up last week, she said. It’s even inspired a few first-time gun owners to do some research and come visit, Rosales said.
Handguns and shotguns are selling quickly, Rosales said, along with older rifles, which can be cheaper and more reliable. Requests for ammo, especially 9mm and bulk ammo, are way up, too.
“We got in 4,000 rounds in bulk ammo on Tuesday, and it was gone by Friday,” Rosales said. “I think people are expecting not to be able to buy (bulk ammo) if they need to.”
The family “micro-manufactures” its own ammo in town and works with a manufacturing plant in Georgia, so if Slapshot starts facing delivery shortages, they’ll still able to keep ammo on the shelves, she said.
Because of a surge in nationwide demand, everything from shipments of new stock to background checks has slowed down in the last few weeks, Rosales said. Background checks have gone from an average three-day wait period to about 10 days. Over-the-phone FBI NICS checks, which used to take about 10 minutes, can take “an hour or longer.”
To stay safe and hygienic — Rosales lives with a few “high risk” family members — Slapshot is taking orders by appointment only and asking customers to browse and buy online.
“I’m not at high risk, so I’m here running it.” Rosales said. “I’m trying to mitigate it, control how many people are coming in, when they’re coming in.”
With passer-by traffic reduced, Rosales said they’ve started upping their radio, newspaper and online advertising.
A steady stream of customers was visiting Gator’s Custom Guns in Kelso on Tuesday morning, where owner Wally Wentz said sales have spiked. Wentz said he’s sold about 3,000 AR-15 magazines in the last three weeks. A cashier said their sales have been on par with Black Friday for multiple days.
Ammo and standard capacity magazines are some of the top sellers, Wentz said. And customers who were thinking about buying firearms affected by recent state gun control laws have started putting those orders in.
“People are under the impression that they’re going to be restricted from the ability to traverse their own town, and buy what they’re used to buying ... so they’re buying it now in case someone actually presses that button,” Wentz said. “They’re not letting the clock tick anymore. If they were on the fence, they’re off the frickin’ fence, and they’re burning their credit cards. ... Everyone Saturday and today has asked educated questions, so it tells me they’re doing research before they come here.”
As far as the coronavirus, Wentz is still shaking hands. He said he’s staying informed on how the virus develops, but he’s not “joining the freakout.”
“We’re washing our hands before we eat. We got limes in the fridge to go with the Corona. It’ll be just fine.”
And if nothing else, the outbreak is a chance for Americans to improve their long-term survival skills, he said.
Gary Hunter, owner of The Pawn Shop and More in Longview, said sales had been high at the store in general as tax season comes around the corner. But the coronavirus outbreak has slowed things down, he said.
There aren’t any particular products that are selling better at the store, he said, including guns and ammunition. But he said they have been getting a lot of calls inquiring about ammo, which the store normally sells quickly anyway.
There are fewer shoppers but seemingly more pawners at the store, he said. “Nobody’s relaxed,” but shoppers generally aren’t panicking.
At least two to three times an hour, he and his staff are donning gloves and disinfecting counters and surfaces in the store.
Hunter said he’s “absolutely” worried about what the virus and government restrictions will do to business.
“It’s scary,” Hunter said. “I mean, if people aren’t working, people aren’t getting paychecks, and people aren’t getting their stuff out of pawn or buying anything in my store.”