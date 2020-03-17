Sales hot but emotions cool at local gun stores

“People are under the impression that they’re going to be restricted from the ability to traverse their own town, and buy what they’re used to buying ... so they’re buying it now in case someone actually presses that button,” Wentz said. “They’re not letting the clock tick anymore. If they were on the fence, they’re off the frickin’ fence, and they’re burning their credit cards. ... Everyone Saturday and today has asked educated questions, so it tells me they’re doing research before they come here.”

As far as the coronavirus, Wentz is still shaking hands. He said he’s staying informed on how the virus develops, but he’s not “joining the freakout.”

“We’re washing our hands before we eat. We got limes in the fridge to go with the Corona. It’ll be just fine.”

And if nothing else, the outbreak is a chance for Americans to improve their long-term survival skills, he said.

Gary Hunter, owner of The Pawn Shop and More in Longview, said sales had been high at the store in general as tax season comes around the corner. But the coronavirus outbreak has slowed things down, he said.