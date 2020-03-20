Safeway to install partitions, take other steps to protect shoppers, staff

Safeway and Albertsons stores throughout Washington announced they are taking extra measures to protect employees and customers during the COVID-19 crisis.
The measure include installing temporary checkstand partitions, increasing closure hours for deep cleaning, increasing senior hours, and reminding customers of safety protocols in stores, as well as delivery options.
Installing Plexiglas partitions in checkout lanes provides a protective barrier between customers and checkers. The 30 x 30 inch plexiglass “sneeze guards” will be installed in all stores in Washington in the next week.
“During the grocery checkout process we recognize that it is difficult to maintain the recommended space for social distancing, so we wanted to take this extra step, to not only protect our associates who are constant contact with the public, but also provide our customers with extra reassurance as well,” said Karl Schroeder, president of Safeway Albertsons Seattle Division.