Safeway opening appointments Thursday for Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments will open up Thursday evening, as Safeway pharmacies in Washington and Oregon receive allocations of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine from the federal government.

About 200 appointments per pharmacy will be available at all four Cowlitz County store locations beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, with vaccinations beginning on Friday, according to Safeway.

The doses are in addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are already receiving, according to the company.

Eligible people can sign up using Safeway's online scheduling tool. Patients will be able to choose which vaccine they prefer, in accordance with available supply at each location, according to the company.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires a single dose, unlike the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the Johnson & Johnson vaccine emergency use authorization Feb. 27. The western states workgroup cleared the vaccine Wednesday.

