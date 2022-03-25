Safely shred personal documents April 23 at Fibre Federal Credit Union in Longview

People can securely shred documents that include personal information for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at the Fibre Federal Credit Union's main office in Longview. People can shred up to three, 10-ream paper boxes.

The annual shred day is hosted by the Southwest Washington Chapter of Credit Unions with Cowlitz and Clark county credit union volunteers to help prevent identity theft by allowing people to shred documents with personal information like Social Security numbers and birthdays.

People can drop items off to shred behind the Fibre Federal Credit Union at 820 12th Ave., Longview; and at the Clark County Food Bank at 6502 Northwest 47th Ave., Vancouver. Donations for non-perishable food, as well as money for local food banks also will be accepted.

