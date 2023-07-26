Ryderwood is celebrating 100 years of history this weekend during the area's centennial event.
Ryderwood was set up in 1923 as the seat of logging operations for the Long-Bell Lumber Company, which had purchased timber in the area to feed its new mills in Longview. R.A. Long, Longview’s founder, wanted loggers to have the stability of family life, which is why Ryderwood was founded.
The town, located just south of the Cowlitz-Lewis County Line, has been a retirement community since 1953.
Friday
- 9 a.m.-3 p.m.: Vendor setup, Ryderwood booth.
- 3 p.m.: Vendors open, Main Street.
- 3-6 p.m. Quilt show, Pioneer Hall; history displays; centennial quilt raffle sales, display at Ryderwood booth.
- 5-7 p.m.: "Old Timers History Recollections," community dining hall.
- 5-9 p.m.: Live music with Bruce Maier Band, Main Street.
Saturday
- 6-9 a.m.: Loggers breakfast with pancakes, hashbrowns, biscuits/gravy, eggs, sausage, bacon, juice and coffee, Ryderwood community dining room. Cost is $6.
- 9-5 p.m.: Quilt show, Pioneer Hall; Ryderwood history displays, Ryderwood centennial postmark, Morse Street; quilt raffle sales, display at Ryderwood booth.
- 9 a.m.: Vendors open, Main Street.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m.: Sculptor/artist Wade Lapp, Main Street.
- 10 a.m.-3 p.m.: Centennial car show, 114 6th St. West.
- 11 a.m.: Ryderwood parade, Main Street.
- 11:45 a.m.: Winlock Dance Center performance, Main Street.
- Noon: Introduction of dignitaries, dedication and seal of the time capsule, Memorial Garden at park.
- 1 p.m.: Flyover.
- 1-4 p.m.: Ryderwood Community Church.
- 2-5 p.m.: "Old Timers History Recollections," Community dining hall.
- 3 p.m.: RC boat races.
- 5-9 p.m.: Live music with Bruce Maier Band, Main Street.
Sunday
- 6-9 a.m.: Continental breakfast with coffee, pastries and more, at cafe.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Quilt show, Pioneer Hall; Ryderwood history displays.
- 10 a.m.-noon: Centennial quilt raffle sales with drawing at noon.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Vendors open, Main Street; sculpture/artist Wade Lapp, Main Street.
- 10:30 a.m. Ryderwood Community Church service. Lunch from 12:30-2:30 p.m.
- Noon-2 p.m.: "Old Timers History Recollection," community dining hall.
- 2 p.m.: Ryderwood birthday celebration, with birthday cake served in community dining room.
