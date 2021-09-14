Ryderwood raises alarm about limited emergency water access

Ryderwood is looking to clear a neighboring pond as an emergency water supply.

Leaders of the small, isolated planned retirement community are seeking financial support from Cowlitz County to help them clean out the silt, weeds and other overgrowth that have shrunk the pond's size and limit its effectiveness in the event of wildfires or other water emergencies.

The town is under the jurisdiction of Cowlitz-Lewis Fire District 20. A representative of the Ryderwood Improvement and Service Association (RISA) attended the fire commissioner meeting last week, where they successfully lobbied for the commissioners to write a letter of support for the cleanup project.

District 20 Chief Richard Underdahl said the concerns about emergency access were largely based on the limited size and access to the pond. The pond originated as Ryderwood Lake, which was built in the mid-1950s around the time the town transitioned from the logging business into a community for people ages 55 and older.

"I think that over time they have not had the funding to keep the vegetation back. It's kind of choked out the water supply," Underdahl said.