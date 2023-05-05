The upcoming concert season at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater in Ridgefield will feature a range of musical acts, including a capella powerhouse Pentatonix, ’80s new wavers Tears for Fears, ’90s post-grunge bands Garbage and Matchbox Twenty, rappers Snoop Dogg and Logic, and country stars Hank Williams Jr. and Luke Bryan, among others.

The amphitheater at 17200 N.E. Delfel Road has 18 shows already booked for the season, which begins this month.

Tickets for most concerts start at about $30 for a spot on the lawn and go up to hundreds of dollars for premium seats. More information and links to ticket sales are at www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAJld6A.

Here’s the lineup.

May 19: Matchbox Twenty and The Wallflowers

June 3: Garbage and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

June 23: Logic and Juicy J

June 30: Charlie Puth

July 1: Nickelback, Brantley Gilbert and Josh Ross

July 7: Hank Williams Jr., and Old Crow Medicine Show

July 8: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa and Too Short

July 15: Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer

July 20: Luke Bryan

July 22: Tears for Fears and Cold War Kids

Aug. 20: Godsmack and Staind

Aug. 23: Mudvayne

Sept. 1: Lindsey Stirling and Walk off the Earth

Sept. 8: Eric Church, Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

Sept. 14: Pentatonix and Lauren Alaina

Sept. 19: Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

Sept. 22: Jason Aldean’s Highway Desperado Tour with Mitchell Tenpenny, Corey Kent and Dee Jay Silver

Sept. 27: The All American Rejects, New Found Glory and The Get Up Kids.