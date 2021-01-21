Rural Jobs Initiative helps local students overcome higher education hurdles

Those burdens and challenges are ones Davis said she’s familiar with. Davis dropped out of high school and struggled with addiction. After being clean for 22 years, she recently decided it was time to go back to school.

First, she needed a high school diploma. She turned to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Vocational Rehab program, and entered the Lower Columbia College HS 21 Plus program.

She then enrolled at Lower Columbia College, first for business management with support from a different state grant. But it wasn’t quite the right fit, she said, so she made the difficult choice to leave the safety of that program and try something else.

“I’ve been clean 22 years and I wanted to be for somebody else what I wished I had had when I was getting on the straight and narrow,” she said. “Before I chose business management knew I wanted to help people in some way, but in that aspect I didn’t go with my gut. I went with the safe thing.”

Davis said she asked a counselor about other scholarships to help her enter LCC's associate program in chemical dependency studies. She thought there might be something available for Native American students, but he directed her to the WSOS.

That made all the difference, Davis said, because of the flexibility of the funding.