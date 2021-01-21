Rural Jobs Initiative helps local students overcome higher education hurdles

Vanessa Davis dreams of being a chemical dependency counselor, but as a single mother, living in rural Cowlitz County on disability income, it often felt there were more fences than roads to her goal.
That’s where the Washington State Opportunity Scholarship came in. Davis is one of the first people in the state to get scholarship funding under the Rural Jobs Initiative, a pilot initiative of the Career and Technical Scholarship that focuses on connecting rural communities with the skills they need to get local, well-paying jobs. She's now studying chemical dependency at Lower Columbia College.
51-year-old Davis said the idea of getting a career that will allow her to support her daughter is “a light at the end of the tunnel.”
"It’s just it was a godsend for me. Really, I don’t even know any other way to put that. I don’t know what I would have done," she said.
Executive Director of WSOS Kimber Connors said the Opportunity Scholarship program has grown into an "incredibly impactful program” since it launched in 2011, and the new Rural Jobs Initiative is a way for WSOS to support a population that has unique hurdles.
“Rural students have additional barriers in seeking higher education -- like how far away campus is in relation to where they live, transportation, broadband,” she said.
She added that the graduates would help charge economic development in rural areas, which will be “so vital for us to recover over the next few years" after COVID-19.
Connors said a WSOS scholar is twice as likely to graduate in four years, and after graduation, the WSOS grads typically earn 14% more in the first year than the year before. Within five years, most WSOS students are earning double, she said.
While there's no trend data available for the Rural Jobs Initiative yet, Connors said as it specifically targets careers with local shortages, students are very likely to be employed after graduation.
There were 20 Rural Jobs Initiative students in the first fall term, including Davis. Another 18 students started in the winter quarter, and 12 more will starting in the spring term, rounding out the first cohort at 50 Opportunity Scholars, Connors said.
Rural Jobs Initiative scholars get $3,500 in their first quarter, $2,500 in their second quarter and $2,000 per quarter for the remainder of their program, which can be used on anything related to the cost of attendance, like a laptop, welding equipment, rent or food, Connors said.
“It’s really designed to support them with whatever it is that is really critical for student success,” she said, adding that while tuition is a big barrier, there are lots of resources for tuition help. WSOS helps students connect to those, but also provides extra support to relieve the burdens “that don’t allow students to focus on their studies.”
Those burdens and challenges are ones Davis said she’s familiar with. Davis dropped out of high school and struggled with addiction. After being clean for 22 years, she recently decided it was time to go back to school.
First, she needed a high school diploma. She turned to the Cowlitz Indian Tribe Vocational Rehab program, and entered the Lower Columbia College HS 21 Plus program.
She then enrolled at Lower Columbia College, first for business management with support from a different state grant. But it wasn’t quite the right fit, she said, so she made the difficult choice to leave the safety of that program and try something else.
“I’ve been clean 22 years and I wanted to be for somebody else what I wished I had had when I was getting on the straight and narrow,” she said. “Before I chose business management knew I wanted to help people in some way, but in that aspect I didn’t go with my gut. I went with the safe thing.”
Davis said she asked a counselor about other scholarships to help her enter LCC's associate program in chemical dependency studies. She thought there might be something available for Native American students, but he directed her to the WSOS.
That made all the difference, Davis said, because of the flexibility of the funding.
“Having those funds to use as I need them makes a huge difference in my pantry and with the electricity bill,” she said. “I love that we can use it for what we need. In times of COVID, it has made doing college so much easier.”
She also bought herself a laptop that could handle her schoolwork and used the funds to pay for gas to get herself from the Castle Rock area to Longview for class before she moved closer and school went remote.
“It seems so simple but (gas) was a huge deal,” Davis said.
Connors said those examples are “exactly the point” of the initiative.
“Those small things shouldn’t be what stand in the way of someone changing their life and pursuing an education that will allow them to provide for their families,” she said. “(The Rural Jobs Initiative) is able to combat those little things in the way and come out with a big impact on the other side. That’s exactly the power of this program.”
Over the next four years, the Rural Jobs Initiative will support about 400 students. In the initial cohort, 85% are first-generation college students and 60% are single parents.
Davis said that accessibly is her favorite part of the program.
“The process was across-the-board fair,” she said. “My checkered past didn’t matter whatsoever. It wasn’t even a question for consideration on the application. I think I loved that the most.”
The Washington State Opportunity Scholarship program is a public-private partnership that started in 2011 by the Legislature, then-Gov. Christine Gregoire and industry leaders from Microsoft and Boeing in response to rising tuition and a workforce shortage in high-demand fields.
Connors said since then, WSOS has raised $200 million to fund low- and middle-income students and is on track to serve 20,000 students by 2025.
The Rural Jobs Initiative was launched in 2020 with a $1 million private donation from Brad Smith, president of Microsoft and the Board Chair for WSOS and his wife, Kathy Surace-Smith, the senior vice president of HR and Legal Affairs of NanoString. That was then matched by the state.
To be eligible, students have to be resident of a rural county or have graduated from a Washington state high school in a district with fewer than 2,000 students. They also need to have a family income that does not exceed 70% Washington state median family income. Apply online.
The “secret sauce” to WSOS’s success is its bipartisan support, Connors said, and that it’s a win-win-win for students, industry and the state. She expects the Rural Jobs Initiative to shine as well.
“I’m excited to go through the pilot and show how amazing our students are and what they can accomplish when given the opportunity,” Connors said.
Davis said she’s already been recommending the program to other people, telling them “it will make a difference in your life.”
“It’s the most amazing thing,” she said. “I can’t stress enough how much it changed my life for the better."