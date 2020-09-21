Rural broadband touches on several areas of Abbarno, Zahn state rep race

Internet access also will help boost job growth and strengthen the state economy, and it’s one of the capital projects Abbarno said he would advocate for in the state’s budget.

Zahn sided with his opponent on both points.

“A business is not going to come and start it up where they do not have access to fast internet because they would be putting themselves at a disadvantage to areas that already have good internet,” Zahn said.

As for how to make actual improvements, Abbarno suggested using a “large infrastructure package” to connect Lewis, Thurston and Cowlitz counties to better broadband connections already established in the Vancouver area.

“What we need to do with rural broadband is we need to start thinking more regionally and not piecemeal rural broadband together,” he said.

Zahn said lawmakers can work with internet companies to bring broadband connection to rural communities, but that’s only a short-term solution.