Route announced for Basso memorial procession Friday

The Longview and Kalama fire departments on Wednesday released the route of the memorial procession for Alan Basso set for Friday afternoon from Longview to Kalama.

Basso, a Kalama volunteer firefighter, port commissioner and retired Longview Fire Department lieutenant, died Nov. 27 of a heart attack shortly after handling two medical calls in Kalama. His death occurred in the line of duty, officials said.

The procession will begin at 2 p.m. Friday and will take about an hour. A ceremony will follow. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the ceremony is not open to the public and is limited to invited personnel only, according to the fire department.

The ceremony will be live streamed at www.LODDBasso.com.

The fire service procession is open to fire apparatus and uniformed fire service members only. No unmarked or private vehicles will be allowed. The fire departments published the route so the public can find a spot along the route to view the procession. The procession route:

• Start at Calvary Community Church on 38th Avenue and head south, passing Fire Station 82.

• Left turn onto Ocean Beach Highway, eastbound to Northwest Nichols Blvd.