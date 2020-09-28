Round two of CEDC's Working Washington grants nears application deadline

Friday marks the deadline for local businesses to apply for a second round of Working Washington grants through the Cowlitz Economic Development Council.
The CEDC received another $170,000 earlier this month from the business aid program funded through the state Department of Commerce. That's on top of the county's first round of Working Washington grants, which awarded nearly $2250,000 to local businesses, as well as other emergency relief funding secured by the CEDC.
"To date, the CEDC has administered and/or obtained over $2.5 million in COVID-19 small business aid for Cowlitz County businesses," CEDC President Ted Sprague said in a prepared statement earlier this month. "We are pleased to partner with the Department of Commerce again to help our business community through these hard times."
Each Working Washington grant provides up to $10,000 to support COVID-19 response and recovery at local businesses with up to 20 employees. Businesses apply for the grants through the CEDC, and an independent committee reviews the applications.
Priority is given to businesses that have not received other funding or have gotten minimal funding so far. Businesses that were awarded more than $5,000 in the first round of Working Washington grants are disqualified from applying, according to the CEDC's website.
To be eligible, a business must:
• Be within Cowlitz County
• Have fewer than 20 total employees
• Have been in business for at least 6 months
• Be allowed to do business in Washington State
• Not be federally disbarred
• Be current with L&I and have a valid Tax-ID number
Applications close at 5 p.m. Friday. Businesses can apply online at https://cope917538.typeform.com/to/BQ4KzX7Y.
"The length and depth of the pandemic have hit small main street businesses hard," state Department of Commerce Director Lisa Brown said in a prepared statement. "In particular, restaurants, hotels and other service industries have not seen the expected number of customers. Small businesses need these resources to stay open as we respond to the public health crisis and help get people back to work."
