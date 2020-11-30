Round three of state-funded business grants opens Tuesday

“Local programs have a local face. You can pick up the phone and get ahold of Ted (Sprague, CEDC president) or I. ... But we are thrilled that the state came out with something. We work with the Department of Commerce regularly, and they are fantastic to work with,” Cope said. “They care, they really do. They want to get this money out, and they want to do it in a timely fashion. They want to help our businesses.”

The state agency will give priority to applications from small businesses that made $5 million or less in revenue for 2019 and that are in a business sector most impacted by the governor’s most recent public health measures, which prohibit indoor service at restaurants and restrict indoor gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters and museums from opening. Applications received by Dec. 10 also will receive priority.

Certain nonprofits, such as fraternal organizations with full-service restaurants, may be eligible to apply, according to the Commerce website.

“They have otherwise been ineligible to apply for the state-funded Working Washington grants,” Cope said. “This round is actually opening it up for those full-service restaurants and nonprofits.”