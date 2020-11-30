Round three of state-funded business grants opens Tuesday

The application period for the third round of state-funded aid grants for businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic is set to open Tuesday, just as the deadline for a similar locally funded grant program in Cowlitz County closes.
An online application portal for the state Department of Commerce’s Working Washington Small Business Grants will open Dec. 1. Gov. Jay Inslee last month released an additional $70 million of funding for the program, which had already opened for two rounds of applications since the pandemic’s onset in March.
The grants provide up to $20,000 for eligible businesses to cover only expenses that were incurred because of the pandemic and that were necessary to continue business operations, according to the Commerce Department website.
Unlike the previous two rounds of applications, which were overseen by local “Associate Development Organizations” such as the Cowlitz Economic Development Council, round three applications will be overseen and administered directly by state commerce officials.
Although the application process may feel less personal than before, the state takes the grant program just as seriously as the local agencies that worked on the first two rounds, said Lindsey Cope, CEDC vice president.
“Local programs have a local face. You can pick up the phone and get ahold of Ted (Sprague, CEDC president) or I. ... But we are thrilled that the state came out with something. We work with the Department of Commerce regularly, and they are fantastic to work with,” Cope said. “They care, they really do. They want to get this money out, and they want to do it in a timely fashion. They want to help our businesses.”
The state agency will give priority to applications from small businesses that made $5 million or less in revenue for 2019 and that are in a business sector most impacted by the governor’s most recent public health measures, which prohibit indoor service at restaurants and restrict indoor gyms, bowling alleys, movie theaters and museums from opening. Applications received by Dec. 10 also will receive priority.
Certain nonprofits, such as fraternal organizations with full-service restaurants, may be eligible to apply, according to the Commerce website.
“They have otherwise been ineligible to apply for the state-funded Working Washington grants,” Cope said. “This round is actually opening it up for those full-service restaurants and nonprofits.”
If any money remains after all eligible applicants from the “priority pool” receive their grants, Commerce may be able to provide grants to businesses or nonprofits that submit after Dec. 10, that are not in sectors affected by the new public health measures or that made more than $5 million in 2019.
Meanwhile, applications for round four of the Cowlitz County CARES business grant program close at noon Tuesday. Businesses can apply online at the CEDC’s website.
The county grants provide up to $5,000 for businesses that were negatively affected by the pandemic and, specifically, by the state’s latest public health measures. Similar to the state grant program, the county grants focus on bars, restaurants, fitness facilities and gyms, bowling alleys, indoor movie theaters and museums.
“The county made this funding available through their CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) funding, just like the other three rounds,” said Cope, whose organization adminsters the local grants. “But this time it’s specific to those industries that have been hit hardest by the governor’s latest orders.”
Cowlitz County commissioners provided the additional $500,000 of the county’s federal CARES funding to partner with the CEDC for the grants. In total, the county and CEDC have handed out nearly $4 million in business aid grants.
Cope said this latest round of local grants received “at least 70 applications” over the holiday weekend. She anticipates that the CEDC will distribute all of the $500,000 available, which means giving grants to “a minimum of 100 businesses in the county.”
She encouraged any local business that needs help to submit applications for both the county and state grants.
“What I say repetitively is that if you don’t apply, the answer is automatically, ‘no,’ “ Cope said. “It really is that simple, so apply, apply, apply. We hope we have additional opportunities in the future. In the meantime, these are the things that are open to help.”
