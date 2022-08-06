 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club of Longview awards scholarships to 10 local students

Hannah Tornow

Hannah Tornow

Ten scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each have been awarded to local graduates from Mark Morris, R.A. Long and Toutle high schools by the Rotary Club of Longview.

Three of the club scholarship were created to honor deceased Rotarians with family and friends of Rotary contributing to the scholarship funds.

The Bill Davis Scholarship is awarded to a student who will study business and perhaps own a business. Davis owned his own business. Mark Morris High School graduate Carson Allen is the recipient. He will attend the University of Washington.

The Jim Stacie Scholarship honors Stacie who was a longtime Rotarian. Mark Morris High School graduate Adam Nixon is the recipient. He will attend the University of Washington.

The Travis Cavens scholarship honors the local longtime doctor, traveler and historian, who with his wife, Phyllis, started the Child & Adolescent Clinic in Longview. Toutle Lake High School graduate Jordyn Grabenhorst is the recipient. She will attend Eastern Washington University.

The Phil Henderson scholarship honors the beloved physician who delivered thousands of local children during more than three decades of practice. R.A. Long High School graduate Mia Dam is the recipient. She will attend Lower Columbia College.

Other students receiving scholarships

  • Mark Morris High School: Brianna Johnson, who will attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University; and Emily Williams, who will attend Washington State University.
  • R.A. Long High School: Lizbeth Lopez Robles, who will attend Pacific Lutheran University; Hannah Tornow, who will attend Montana State University; Kha Ngo, who will attend Lower Columbia College; and Maddie McCoy, who will attend the University of Montana.

The Rotary Club of Longview raises money for scholarships through projects such as The Freedom Flag program, Squirrel Fest and the Tour de Blast bicycle event at Mount St. Helens.

Contact Nancy Edwards at 360-577-2544 or nedwards@tdn.com.

