The Rotary Club of Kelso is in the mood to Spell-ebrate on March 23. The event will be hosted at Grant's at the Monticello, and feature a taco bar and raffles. The top teams will also go home with cash prizes of up to $500. The event is open to everyone age 21 and over.

Tickets are $25 a person, with proceeds going to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides free books to kids across the United States on a monthly basis.

Spellebration is played as part of a five-person team. Smaller groups will be matched up to make sure everyone is on an equal playing field, and maybe to make some new friends. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the contest begins an hour later.

Tickets are on sale at kelsorotary.org/page/spell. You can also buy a ticket at the door, but people who bought a ticket in advance will get one free do-over to give them an edge in the contest.