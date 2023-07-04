The Rotary Club of Kelso recently commemorated a milestone in its history, as it celebrated its 100-year anniversary with a Centennial Gala on June 9.

The Red Lion Hotel ballroom in Kelso was decked out in 1920s-themed decor, according to a press release by the organization, and more than 175 guests, including honored guests Katie Nelson and Andrew Norton, attended.

More than $20,000 was raised during the gala, dedicated to the construction of the group's centennial project — to establish Kelso's first-ever ADA playground at 706 Elm St., replacing the outdated and unusable Lads and Lassies Park.

The following awards were presented:

Sabrina Kochprapha received New Rotarian of the Year.

Jori Scruggs received Veteran Rotarian of the Year.

Lisa Straughan and David Futcher received exemplary mentorship awards.

Keenan Harvey and Laura Hight received Rotarians in Action.

Kelso Rotary Club was chartered in 1923 as the 67th chapter under the of the Portland, Oregon Club.

In 1996, the Kelso Rotary Foundation was established, ensuring that all donations would be tax-deductible. The foundation's primary focus revolves around funding youth and family services within the community.

The club opened the Kelso skatepark in 2009 and, as part of a project in 2012, replaced a dilapidated pool in the area by collaborating with the two Longview Rotary Clubs to establish a spray park.

In 2021, the first annual Kelso Rotary Lights in the Park — a drive-through Christmas light display hosted at Tam O'Shanter Park in Kelso — was unveiled.