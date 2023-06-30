The Rotary Club of Kelso recently awarded $13,000 to Kelso and Castle Rock high school seniors.
Kelso graduates who received scholarships are:
- Jack Robarge, $2,500, Make A Difference scholarship
- Ruby Sereday, $1,000
- Claire Billingsley, $1,000
- Dawson Green, $1,000
- Lily Evans, $1,000
Castle Rock graduates who received scholarships are:
- Kailee Kuanoni, $2,000
- Olivia Pomeroy, $2,000
- Paige Kessler, $1,500
- Easton Ashby, 1,000
Kelso Rotary Club members have been serving the local area since 1923. According to the press release, the group gives books to young children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, collects food during the annual Walk ’N Knock Food Drive, opened the Kelso skate park in 2009 and in 2012 partnered with the two Longview Rotary Clubs to create the Catlin Rotary Spray Park.
Scholarships and other programs benefitting the community are primarily funded by the sale of Quacker 5000 Raffle Tickets which go sale July 1.
To submit information for the community page, email frontdoor@tdn.com.