Kelso Rotary Club members have been serving the local area since 1923. According to the press release, the group gives books to young children through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, collects food during the annual Walk ’N Knock Food Drive, opened the Kelso skate park in 2009 and in 2012 partnered with the two Longview Rotary Clubs to create the Catlin Rotary Spray Park.