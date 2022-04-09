 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club of continues support of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Project

Rotary Club of Longview

The Longview noon Rotary Club recently donated money to the local chapter of the Dolly Parton Imagination Project. Left is Sarah Koss of the Rotary club and right is Sabrina Kochprapha, executive director of United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, which manages the local program. 

The Longview noon Rotary Club recently presented a $5,000 check to United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties Director Sabrina Kochprapha.

Singer, songwriter, actress and businesswoman Dolly Parton started the DPILP to boost children’s literacy. United Way manages the local program where a book a month is mailed to children in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties who are younger than 5 years old and who are enrolled in the program. The program is made possible with funding and support from local Rotary clubs.

The Longview club has a strong literacy focus with its members “actively facilitating students learning to/loving to read,” states a press release from the club. Many of the club’s literacy projects operate in conjunction with local schools, so it “seemed like a natural extension of this dedication to literacy for the club to become an ongoing sponsor of DPILP,” notes the release.

Over the past four years and with the latest donation, the Longview noon Rotary Club has donated $35,000 in support of the DPILP.

According to the press release, 3,227 children in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties are enrolled in the program which constitutes 50% of the 0 to 5-year-old population. Another 2,285 children graduated from the program when they turned 5 years old.

Since the program began in 2018, 119,567 books have been distributed in Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, states the release.

