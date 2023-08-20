The Rotary Club of Longview was declared Service Club of the Year at the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner as part of the chamber's Pillars of Strength and Crystal Apple awards.

According to a Rotary Club press release, the criteria that led to their selection were providing family entertainment and community events to enrich the community, and adding to the economic value and quality of life in Cowlitz County.

One event that meets these criteria is their annual Squirrel Fest, a free event celebrating Longview's squirrels and squirrel bridges with games, food and vendors, the press release said. Other notable Rotary Club events include their distribution of Freedom Flags for patriotic holidays, the Crafted Brew and Food Fest and the Tour de Blast bike ride up Mount St. Helens.