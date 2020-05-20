Rotary cancels Tour de Blast bike ride, Squirrel Fest due to COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two more major summer events have fallen victim to the coronaviurs.

The Longivew Rotary Club on Tuesday cancelled this year’s 10th annual Squirrel Fest that was scheduled for Aug. 15. The event will return in the summer of 2021.

Rotary also canceled the June 13 Tour De Blast Bike Ride from Toutle to Johnston Ridge.

“We sincerely regret having to cancel these long-standing local events. These events are two big fundraisers for our Rotary Club, and we use the profits to fund local non-profits and projects. We hope to have these events return next summer with a new energy and passion”, Neil Zick, Rotary Club president, said in a prepared statement.'

The Crafted Beer and Food event that had been scheduled for Saturday, July 18th has not been cancelled. However, it has been postponed and moved to Saturday, September 26th at Longview’s Civic Circle Park. This year’s Crafted event will have an “Octoberfest Theme.”

